Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) by 631.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Shares of HOOK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

