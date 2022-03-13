Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $549,000 Position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Qumu were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.55. Qumu Co. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

