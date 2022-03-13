Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 32.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 145.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

