Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $567,000 Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TACO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

