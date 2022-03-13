Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 2,932 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 242.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.