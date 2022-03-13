Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 63,255 Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arko in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arko in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

