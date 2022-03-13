Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 166,688 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,688 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 432,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

