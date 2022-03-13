Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 57,026 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,026 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

ACET opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

ACET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

