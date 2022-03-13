Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 747,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 171,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.30 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

