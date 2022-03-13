Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 107,625.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $697,634 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

