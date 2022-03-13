Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

WSBF opened at $19.74 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

