Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $543.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $398.31 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

