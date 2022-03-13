U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Raised by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

