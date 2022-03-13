U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Down 64.1% in February

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $14.00 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

