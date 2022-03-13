U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of USEG opened at $6.70 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

