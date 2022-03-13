U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

