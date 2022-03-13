U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.