UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 44,216 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 201.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

