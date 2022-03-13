UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 31.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

