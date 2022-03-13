UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,124 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,081,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 74,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.