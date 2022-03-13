UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 63.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 97,895.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 181.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 126,921 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

