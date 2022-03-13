UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 89.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

ASH opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

