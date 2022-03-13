UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,025 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 67.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after acquiring an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,078,000 after acquiring an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth $10,925,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 4,244.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

KMPR stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

