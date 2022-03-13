UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,100 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 368.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 698,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 549,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,154,000 after purchasing an additional 457,441 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 26.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 174.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.