UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 379,218 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 379,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,495,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,948,000 after buying an additional 2,619,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,046,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.40. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

