UBS Group AG Buys 1,258 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 241.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 83.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $266.90 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.46 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.