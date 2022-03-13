UBS Group AG Purchases 17,325 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 243.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 139.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 85,239 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Essent Group Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.