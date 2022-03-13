UBS Group AG Sells 61,420 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,245,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 126,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000.

Shares of IFV opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

