UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

UFP Industries stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $646,203 in the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

