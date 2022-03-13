Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Umicore from €45.00 ($48.91) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Umicore has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

