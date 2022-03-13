Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,872.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 145,911 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $26,781,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,853,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,584,000 after buying an additional 730,834 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 381,398 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.52.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

