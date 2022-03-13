Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.58) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.55) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.27) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,166.67 ($54.59).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,391.50 ($44.44) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,760.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,879.60. The company has a market cap of £87.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,222.22). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,122.64). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 in the last 90 days.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.