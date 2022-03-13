US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,577 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

US Ecology Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.