UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Trading 3.9% Higher

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.87. 4,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 414,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get UserTesting alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UserTesting Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.