Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

VVV opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

