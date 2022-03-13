VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.79. 7,382,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,983,995. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $222.82 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.21.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

