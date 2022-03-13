Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 95,273 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 189,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.
