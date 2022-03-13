Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.87

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 1571407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

