Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the period.

VGK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 9,182,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,946,430. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

