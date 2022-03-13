Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.1% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

VHT stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.18. The stock had a trading volume of 167,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,506. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $221.83 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

