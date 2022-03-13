Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,381,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,188. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

