Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

