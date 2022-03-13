Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $386.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.46 and a 200-day moving average of $415.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

