Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,498,000 after purchasing an additional 481,123 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after purchasing an additional 858,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

