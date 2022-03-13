Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

