VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VBIV opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 21.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 45,853 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

