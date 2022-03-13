Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Fmr Llc Sells 3,971 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Fmr Llc sold 13,190 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $388,577.40.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,033,068.96.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,140,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

