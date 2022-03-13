Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

RBOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

