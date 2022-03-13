VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CIZ stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.43. 314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter.

