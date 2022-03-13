VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CIZ stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.43. 314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
