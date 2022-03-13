VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. 4,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $66.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

