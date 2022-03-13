VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CSF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. 4,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $66.64.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
